Man who conducted recce before Moose Wala killing nabbed from Haryana
Bittu Singh, a resident of Kalianwali village in Haryana, was on the run since Moose Wala’s murder at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29. Bittu is the brother of Sandeep Singh alias Kekra of Kalianwali village, who posed as a fan and took selfies before passing real-time information to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar about Moose Wala’s movements.
A man, who allegedly passed on real-time information about Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s movements and provided safe haven to his killers before the crime, was arrested by Punjab police from Dabwali in Haryana on Monday.
He was produced in the court of Mansa judicial magistrate after medical check-up at civil hospital in the morning.
Mansa court granted the district police five-day police remand of Bittu.
An official privy to the development said Bittu is a close aide of Priyavrat Fauji, who was head of the Haryana shooters’ module involved in the killing. “Even, he was in direct contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, when he was in jail. As history-sheeter Manmohan Singh Mohana, who had sheltered shooters in January, was in jail, gangsters roped in Bittu to do recce and provide shelter. Bittu involved his brother Sandeep Kekra as well for recce and arranged safe haven for shooters during their stay in Mansa before the crime,” he added.
As per sources, 12 more persons are under the scanner of Mansa police for their alleged involvement in Moose Wala’s murder.
Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the singer’s murder said that “We have secured a five-day remand of Bittu. Now, we will interrogate him to find out the persons who were in his contact, when he was on the run. We suspect Goldy might have been giving him instructions as well.”
With the arrest of Bittu, 24 out of 35 accused nominated by SIT are under arrested in Moose Wala murder case.
Plan to rob petrol pump foiled in Kapurthala, 5 held
Five armed men, who were planning to rob a petrol pump on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur Road, were arrested on Monday. The arrested accused are Navjot Singh, Karan Lahori, Ravinder Pal Singh, Sameer, and Sandeep Singh. The accused had procured their arms from a resident of Kartarpur, Vijay Kumar, the SSP said.
22 Sikh prisoners, six of them convicts in Beant assassination case, are behind bars
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Shiromani Akali Dal have intensified their campaign for the release of 22 Sikh prisoners, who, they claim, are languishing in jails despite having served their sentences. Lodged in prisons of different states, they were convicted in terror cases. Eight of them have been in jail for 20 years or more.
Ex-servicemen protest scrapping of GoG scheme in Punjab
The state-level event organised to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi at the Saragarhi Memorial in Ferozepur was punctuated by a massive protest by ex-servicemen over the scrapping of the Guardians of Governance scheme on Monday. Chief guest cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari kept waiting in his car for nearly 40 minutes. Later, the minister and his convoy were escorted to an alternative entrance, the route to which is under the supervision of the army.
Congress releases list of 172 PCC delegates
The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Punjab. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring released the names of the PCC delegates, stating that the lists have been approved by the All India Congress Committee. Another leader, whose name is not in the list, said that the state Congress chief should be asked about the criteria followed to draw the lists of delegates. Warring did not respond to calls.
Video of woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral, raids carried out in Amritsar
Swinging into action after the video of a woman purportedly under the influence of drugs went viral on social media, the Punjab Police carried out raids in Maqboolpura area, a “hotbed of drug smuggling”, and detained 15 people on Monday. They also seized 118g heroin from three of the detenues. The man recording the video is heard saying that the woman had “injected smack.”
