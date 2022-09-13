Man who conducted recce before Moose Wala killing nabbed from Haryana

A man, who allegedly passed on real-time information about Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s movements and provided safe haven to his killers before the crime, was arrested by Punjab police from Dabwali in Haryana on Monday.

Bittu Singh, a resident of Kalianwali village in Haryana, was on the run since Moose Wala’s murder at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29. Bittu is the brother of Sandeep Singh alias Kekra of Kalianwali village, who posed as a fan and took selfies before passing real-time information to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar about Moose Wala’s movements.

He was produced in the court of Mansa judicial magistrate after medical check-up at civil hospital in the morning.

Mansa court granted the district police five-day police remand of Bittu.

An official privy to the development said Bittu is a close aide of Priyavrat Fauji, who was head of the Haryana shooters’ module involved in the killing. “Even, he was in direct contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, when he was in jail. As history-sheeter Manmohan Singh Mohana, who had sheltered shooters in January, was in jail, gangsters roped in Bittu to do recce and provide shelter. Bittu involved his brother Sandeep Kekra as well for recce and arranged safe haven for shooters during their stay in Mansa before the crime,” he added.

As per sources, 12 more persons are under the scanner of Mansa police for their alleged involvement in Moose Wala’s murder.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the singer’s murder said that “We have secured a five-day remand of Bittu. Now, we will interrogate him to find out the persons who were in his contact, when he was on the run. We suspect Goldy might have been giving him instructions as well.”

With the arrest of Bittu, 24 out of 35 accused nominated by SIT are under arrested in Moose Wala murder case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON