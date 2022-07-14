Medical officer vacancies: Chandigarh admn conducts interviews of 44 doctors from Haryana
The UT administration on Wednesday conducted the interviews of 44 doctors from Haryana to fill 30 vacant posts of medical officers (MOs) and dental surgeons on deputation in Chandigarh.
In February this year, UT adviser Dharam Pal had asked the health secretary to seek fresh panels of eligible doctors, including senior medical officers, medical officers and dental surgeons, for deputation from Punjab and Haryana, as 70 of the total 164 total seats of MOs in the UT were vacant.
Following this, the UT health secretary had sought panels from Punjab and Haryana, but in the wake of delay in their response, the officer had written for panels from the central government and other UTs, while a request was also sent to the UPSC for direct recruitments.
In April, the Punjab government sent a panel of 30 MOs (allopathic) and 12 MOs (dental) to the UT administration. Besides, one MO from Delhi and two from Himachal Pradesh also applied and showed up for interviews.
Of them, the UT administration has appointed 30 medical officers (21 in allopathic category and nine dental surgeons) on deputation from Punjab, one MO allopathic from Delhi and two allopathic MOs from Himachal Pradesh, to meet the staff shortage in the health department.
Eventually in May, the Haryana government also sent a panel of 44 doctors, who appeared for interviews on Wednesday.
A screening committee, with the health secretary as chairman, and director health services and director-principal, GMCH-32, as members, conducted the interviews to ensure all selections are done strictly on merit.
“At present, around 30 of the 164 MO seats are lying vacant. To fill these seats, the screening committee conducted the interviews, scrutinised the record of the candidates and had personal interactions to assess their suitability for deputation in Chandigarh. The recommendations have been placed before the UT adviser for final decision. He will finalise the appointments,” UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said.
Notably, the Haryana government through a letter last week had urged the UT administration to maintain the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana while filling up the vacant posts of MOs and dental surgeons.
Karnal couple killed as car has head-on collision with school bus
A 37-year-old woman and Meena's husband were killed as their car had a head-on collision with a speeding school bus near Pakka Khera Mod village on Assandh-Karnal road in Karnal district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Meena and residents of Bassi village of the district, 43, Yashwinder Singh. The accident was so severe that Yashwinder died on the spot while Meena succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.
Chandigarh resident arrested with illicit liquor
Police arrested a man recovering illicit liquor from The accused, Ram Darbar's possession of Phase 1, Vishnu Kumar. The accused, Vishnu Kumar of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. 17-yr-old apprehended with drugs Chandigarh A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended with habit-forming drugs and heroin during checking and recovered 46 injections — 23 promethazine hydrochloride and 23 pentazocine lactate — along with 10.25 gm heroin from his possession near Shani Mandir, Railway road, Mauli Jagran Complex. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.
Chandigarh’s Van Mahotsav gets rolling with doorstep delivery of free saplings
The administrator also planted a rudraksha sapling in the eponymous block of the Amrut Van, thereby inaugurating the month-long tree planting festival, Mega Afforestation & Greening Initiative in Chandigarh (MAGIC) mela, conceptualised for the plantation of 75,000 saplings. He appreciated the concept of Amrut Van, dubbing it “unique”. The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2022-23 and a booklet on Amrut Van was also released by the administrator.
Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission
The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd). SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.
Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse
A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City's Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Ram, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar. Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.
