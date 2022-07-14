Medical officer vacancies: Chandigarh admn conducts interviews of 44 doctors from Haryana

The UT administration on Wednesday conducted the interviews of 44 doctors from Haryana to fill 30 vacant posts of medical officers (MOs) and dental surgeons on deputation in Chandigarh.

In February this year, UT adviser Dharam Pal had asked the health secretary to seek fresh panels of eligible doctors, including senior medical officers, medical officers and dental surgeons, for deputation from Punjab and Haryana, as 70 of the total 164 total seats of MOs in the UT were vacant.

Following this, the UT health secretary had sought panels from Punjab and Haryana, but in the wake of delay in their response, the officer had written for panels from the central government and other UTs, while a request was also sent to the UPSC for direct recruitments.

In April, the Punjab government sent a panel of 30 MOs (allopathic) and 12 MOs (dental) to the UT administration. Besides, one MO from Delhi and two from Himachal Pradesh also applied and showed up for interviews.

Of them, the UT administration has appointed 30 medical officers (21 in allopathic category and nine dental surgeons) on deputation from Punjab, one MO allopathic from Delhi and two allopathic MOs from Himachal Pradesh, to meet the staff shortage in the health department.

Eventually in May, the Haryana government also sent a panel of 44 doctors, who appeared for interviews on Wednesday.

A screening committee, with the health secretary as chairman, and director health services and director-principal, GMCH-32, as members, conducted the interviews to ensure all selections are done strictly on merit.

“At present, around 30 of the 164 MO seats are lying vacant. To fill these seats, the screening committee conducted the interviews, scrutinised the record of the candidates and had personal interactions to assess their suitability for deputation in Chandigarh. The recommendations have been placed before the UT adviser for final decision. He will finalise the appointments,” UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said.

Notably, the Haryana government through a letter last week had urged the UT administration to maintain the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana while filling up the vacant posts of MOs and dental surgeons.