Mehbooba expresses concern over ailing Kashmir prisoners

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday expressed concern over the health issues of various prisoners of Kashmir lodged across the country, particularly expressing worry about a woman prisoner Sabrooza Barkati, wife of incarcerated cleric Sarjan Barkati. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday expressed concern over the health issues of various prisoners of Kashmir lodged across the country, particularly expressing worry about a woman prisoner Sabrooza Barkati, wife of incarcerated cleric Sarjan Barkati. (File Photo)

The Peoples Democratic Party president said that the woman prisoner needs immediate medical care.

“Deeply concerned that many prisoners are reportedly unwell in jails within and outside Jammu & Kashmir. Among them is Sabrooza Barkati, wife of Sarjan Barkati, who is also reportedly ill & urgently needs medical care,” Mufti said on X.

Barkati, a popular cleric known for leading protests against the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani in 2016, is currently in jail since August 2023 for illegal fund-raising to allegedly propagate radicalism. His wife, Sabrooza Barkati is also in jail in connection with the case.

Castigates ‘takeover’ of sports fields by security forces

Mehbooba Mufti said that there was growing concern over public spaces, especially those used by youth for sports and recreation “being taken over by security forces or police”.

“While the Chattabal Tabela ground issue was amicably resolved with Army intervention, new cases have emerged. The MET custodian land at Bhagat Barzulla used by local youth is reportedly being claimed by police for a martyrs’ memorial. Similarly, the Zoo Ground at Sheeri Baramulla is reportedly being taken over by the CRPF,” she said in another post on X.