“Mera-shehar mera maan” campaign launched in Mohali district
Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday launched the “mera shehar-mera maan” campaign, which will cover 13 municipal corporations and Class-1 urban local bodies in the state to make them clean and green
Dr Nijjar launched the campaign at a programme in Mohali, after which he inspected the cleanliness of the sewerage, roads and parks.
While addressing a gathering, Dr Nijjar said that the campaign aims to make our cities clean and green where cleanliness is a way of life. The main objective of this campaign is to create awareness about various aspects of sanitation and provide a better standard of living to residents.
He added that community participation is essential to make any campaign successful. He said that under this campaign, various activities involving all stakeholders of every urban local body will be executed every Friday in one or two wards.
He said officials will visit the wards in advance so that the required manpower along with the equipment is available on the scheduled day to carry out activities under the campaign.
He said that people of the respective wards, community leaders, religious leaders, NGOs/socio-religious organisations and local political leaders will also be involved to make it a community-based campaign. He added that ULBs should also encourage formation of ward /mohalla committees to ensure effective cleanliness.
Speaking on this occasion, MLA Kulwant Singh said that the Bhagwant Singh Maan-led Aam Aadmi Party government started this campaign to raise the standard of living of the people and to make cleanliness a part of daily life. He appealed the public to cooperate and support the administration and the government so that the dream of making Punjab colorful again can be fulfilled.
On this occasion, a play was also presented by the school children on the topic of adopting cleanliness and stopping the use of plastic. Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu was also present on the occasion .
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
