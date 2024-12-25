Metalling of old roads permitted under PMGSY-IV: Vikramaditya Singh

The Central government has accepted the request of the state government to allow metalling of roads in rural areas, those not in good conditions, under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana- IV (PMGSY-IV) along with construction and metalling of new roads, said public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh, in a statement said on Wednesday PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh. (HT File)

Vikramaditya said that he had requested the Union minister for rural development Shivraj Singh Chauhan regarding the same. Thanking the Centre for the decision, the minister said that it would aid in metalling around 1,000-1,500 kilometres of roads. He added that the PMGSY-IV would aid in strengthening the rural roads of the state, improving connectivity in the remotest areas.

He added that efforts were afoot to restore the connectivity in the state in the areas where roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall. The department was putting in all the efforts to clear the roads as early as possible and adequate manpower and machinery have been deployed for the same. Keeping in view the ongoing tourism season, the government was committed to ensure that tourists as well as local people enjoy seamless and safe travel.