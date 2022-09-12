Aman Arora reviews development projects in Mohali, New Chandigarh
Aman Arora directed officials to complete all development projects in Mohali and New Chandigarh within stipulated time and cautioned them that there should be no compromise with quality of work
In order to make Mohali and New Chandigarh model cities by ensuring ultra-modern amenities, Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Sunday reviewed the progress of various projects and development work being carried out by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on-site to assess the development at the ground level.
He also directed the officials concerned to complete all development works within the stipulated time and cautioned them that there should be no compromise with the quality of work being executed.
He visited Aero-city, IT City, Sector 88-89, Sports Complex in Sector-78, Purab Premium Apartments, Eco City 1 and 2, Medicity, 20 MGD water treatment plant at Singhpura village and sewerage treatment plant (STP) in Sector-83 to review the progress of the ongoing projects in Mohali. He also reviewed the construction of the PR-7 road to New Chandigarh and the construction of other master plan roads.
He told the officials that the delivery of property possession on time should be the top priority.
Keeping in view the future demand for developing Mohali, Arora was apprised that GMADA has already initiated the process of upgrading the capacity of the existing sewerage treatment plant situated in Sector-83 from 10 MGD to 15 MGD on the latest SBR technology. He directed the officials that the treated territory water shall be utilised for flushing and plantation and the project should meet the deadline of June 2023.
The GMADA officials informed the minister that the authority has also operationalised a 20-MGD water treatment plant at Singhpura village to treat water coming from Kajauli headworks to ensure potable water supply to the residents of Mohali and New Chandigarh.
During the visit, the housing and urban development minister was accompanied by principal secretary housing and urban development Ajoy Kumar Sinha, chief administrator, GMADA, Amandeep Bansal, chief town planner, Punjab, Pankaj Bawa, and chief engineer, GMADA, Balwinder Singh.
-
Ticket sales for India-Australia T20 tie from Monday
Due to national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, the ticket sales for the first T20 game between India and Australia, to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20, slated to start on Sunday was pushed to Monday by the organisers. Now, the online sale of tickets will start at 11 am on Monday through Paytm and Paytm Insider apps, and www.insider.in. The dates will be announced shortly.
-
Sukha Kahlon murder case: 7 gangsters hired to eliminate key witness land in police net
Seven gangsters, who had allegedly been hired by a US-based NRI to eliminate a key witness in the Sukhbir Singh Kahlwan (alias Sukha Kahlon) murder case, were arrested in SBS Nagar on Sunday. The arrested accused are Rohit Kumar and Om Bahadur of SBS Nagar, Ranjodh Singh, Rajinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sashi Kumar of Ferozepur district and Rupesh Kumar of Fazilka district.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft industrial policy
For sustainable industrial and business ecosystem in the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann approved the draft industrial and business development policy on Saturday. CII Punjab gives thumbs to policy, suggests changes The Confederation of Indian Industry, Punjab, chairman Amit Thapar on Sunday gave thumbs up to the draft 'Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy-2022' and said it is much better than the present policy.
-
Chandigarh MC councillors visit waste plants in Ujjain
Out on a tour of Indore and Nagpur to study their advancements in solid waste management, the group of 21 Chandigarh councillors made a stop in Ujjain on Sunday. Led by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, the councillors, including nine each from AAP and BJP, two from Congress and one from SAD, visited Pushpkunj Floral Waste Plant and Bio-methanation Plant. Ujjain mayor Mukesh Tatwal briefed the councillors about the best waste management practices at Ujjain.
-
Lift ban on export of broken rice: Sukhbir Badal to Centre
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked the Union government to review the ban on export of broken rice and remove 20% export duty on non-basmati rice. Badal said farmers had earlier been denied benefits of the global increase in wheat prices, due to the Centre ban on wheat exports in May.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics