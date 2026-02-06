Modi ‘fatally dangerous, weak & cowardly’ PM, says Baghel in Pathankot

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is proving to be “fatally dangerous” for the country and the “weakest and most cowardly” PM India has ever had. All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel addressing a gathering during the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Rally’ in Pathankot on Thursday. (HT)

Addressing a gathering during the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Rally’ in Pathankot, Baghel alleged that Prime Minister Modi was being easily intimidated and pressured by global powers, particularly the United States and China. He claimed that both countries had identified Modi’s weaknesses and were exploiting them to their advantage.

Referring to the recent India-US trade agreement, Baghel said the deal was unequal and detrimental to India. He alleged that while the United States would impose an 18% tariff on Indian goods, India had agreed to zero tariffs on US imports. Calling this “unprecedented”, Baghel claimed that even Pakistan imposes an 11% tariff on American goods, while India had “completely surrendered”.

The Congress leader also criticised the Centre’s changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He expressed confidence that just as the Modi government was forced to repeal the three farm laws, it would similarly be compelled to restore MGNREGA to its original form.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who also addressed the rally, said that the Prime Minister had been hostile towards MGNREGA from the very beginning. He alleged that the government had gradually weakened the legislation that guarantees 100 days of employment annually to rural households.

Calling for unity and harmony, Warring warned against what he described as the BJP’s attempts to divide people along religious and caste lines. He referred to Modi’s recent visit to Dera Ballan in Jalandhar and cautioned people to remain vigilant against divisive politics.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa said that MGNREGA was not a charity but a legal right and a lifeline for rural Punjab. He accused the BJP of dismantling rights given to the poor and common citizens by previous Congress governments.

Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also addressed the gathering.