Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: 35K fine, vehicle seized for performing stunts at 3B2 market

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 10:22 am IST

The video, which quickly circulated on social media, showed the youths playing loud music, riding atop the moving SUV, and shouting at bystanders late at night, causing public nuisance and panic

A group of youngsters landed in trouble after a video of them performing dangerous stunts in a Thar SUV at the busy Phase 3B2 market went viral, prompting swift police action. The Mataur police seized the vehicle and imposed a fine of 35,000 on them.

The police have also urged the public to refrain from using public spaces for stunts or shooting social media content, reiterating that such actions can lead to serious legal consequences. (HT photo for representation)
The police have also urged the public to refrain from using public spaces for stunts or shooting social media content, reiterating that such actions can lead to serious legal consequences. (HT photo for representation)

The video, which quickly circulated on social media, showed the youths playing loud music, riding atop the moving SUV, and shouting at bystanders late at night, causing public nuisance and panic.

SHO Amandeep Singh Kamboj of Mataur police station, said, “The video clearly shows reckless behaviour and public disturbance. The Thar was traced, and the youth driving it was summoned to the police station. The vehicle was seized, and a challan of 35,000 was issued.” The SHO added that the driver, a resident of Kharar, failed to produce valid documents for the Chandigarh registered vehicle.

“This market is frequented by families and visitors from nearby areas. Our priority is to maintain a safe and peaceful environment. Any such acts of hooliganism in public places will be dealt with strictly,” SHO Kamboj warned.

The police have also urged the public to refrain from using public spaces for stunts or shooting social media content, reiterating that such actions can lead to serious legal consequences.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 35K fine, vehicle seized for performing stunts at 3B2 market
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On