Mohali: 35K fine, vehicle seized for performing stunts at 3B2 market

A group of youngsters landed in trouble after a video of them performing dangerous stunts in a Thar SUV at the busy Phase 3B2 market went viral, prompting swift police action. The Mataur police seized the vehicle and imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on them. The police have also urged the public to refrain from using public spaces for stunts or shooting social media content, reiterating that such actions can lead to serious legal consequences. (HT photo for representation)

The video, which quickly circulated on social media, showed the youths playing loud music, riding atop the moving SUV, and shouting at bystanders late at night, causing public nuisance and panic.

SHO Amandeep Singh Kamboj of Mataur police station, said, “The video clearly shows reckless behaviour and public disturbance. The Thar was traced, and the youth driving it was summoned to the police station. The vehicle was seized, and a challan of ₹35,000 was issued.” The SHO added that the driver, a resident of Kharar, failed to produce valid documents for the Chandigarh registered vehicle.

“This market is frequented by families and visitors from nearby areas. Our priority is to maintain a safe and peaceful environment. Any such acts of hooliganism in public places will be dealt with strictly,” SHO Kamboj warned.

The police have also urged the public to refrain from using public spaces for stunts or shooting social media content, reiterating that such actions can lead to serious legal consequences.