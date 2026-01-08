Mohali: Bike-borne duo arrested for snatching silver chain, ₹3k cash

Police arrested two men for allegedly snatching a silver chain and cash from a private security guard at knifepoint in Mohali earlier this week. The accused, identified as Ravi and Shivam residents of Khajeri, were arrested on Wednesday after the victim identified them. Police booked the duo under Sections 304 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday, when the security guard was on duty in the city. Two men arrived on a motorcycle and stopped near him. They allegedly threatened the guard with a sharp knife, snatched his silver chain and ₹3,500 in cash, and fled from the spot. The victim later approached the police and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered.

During routine patrolling on Wednesday, a police team noticed two men roaming suspiciously near Kargil Park. Their appearance and movements raised suspicion, prompting the police to stop and question them. Based on preliminary inputs and the description provided earlier by the complainant, the police suspected their involvement in the snatching incident.

The police then called the complainant to the spot. He identified both Ravi and Shivam as the same men who had robbed him on Monday. Following the identification, the police formally arrested the duo.

ASI Gurtej Singh said the accused were riding a motorcycle at the time of the crime and used a knife to intimidate the victim before carrying out the snatching. The police have also initiated steps to verify whether the accused were involved in similar incidents in the area.

