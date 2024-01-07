Mohali de-addiction centre supervisor shot at over pending dues: Police probe

Two days after police arrested two men for firing at the supervisor of a de-addiction centre located on Randhawa road, Kharar, police investigation found that the accused wanted to get back at the supervisor for hurling abuses at him over a payment dispute. Two days after police arrested two men for firing at the supervisor of a de-addiction centre, police found that the accused wanted to get back at the supervisor. (HT File)

According to the police, the accused, a 24-year-old Yamuna Nagar resident who initially got admitted to the de-addiction centre for treatment, told police that the supervisor forced him to wash clothes and do house chores in lieu of some remuneration.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

However, when the accused called the supervisor to get his pending payment and confronted the latter over the phone for prolonging his discharge, the latter hurled abuses at him and denied money. He then, along with his brother-in-law Ravi Kumar, 35, of Jalandhar, went to the de-addiction centre and shot the victim in the abdomen.

The police probe further found that Kumar bought the weapon from Uttar Pradesh and reached the centre in a Maruti Suzuki Alto car.

The accused were arrested from Banga by a team led by Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Sandhu. They have been booked for attempted murder and under the Arms Act and sent to judicial custody.

Police had recovered the weapon and impounded the car used in crime from the accused.

According to the police, the victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Phase-6 and was said to be stable.