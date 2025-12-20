Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Mohali: Man uses forged document for bail, booked

HT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 20, 2025 08:08 am IST

Ghanshyam Jaiswal was previously booked in cases related to attempt to murder and violations of the Excise Act

Police have registered a fresh case against an attempt-to-murder accused after the court found that he submitted a forged rental agreement during bail proceedings in an earlier criminal case.

The court directed the investigating officer to verify Jaiswal’s document with the concerned notary publi (Representational Image)

Ghanshyam Jaiswal, a Ludhiana resident, was previously booked in cases related to attempt to murder and violations of the Excise Act.

While seeking bail, Jaiswal claimed that he had no role in the alleged offences and stated that he had rented out his vehicle to another person. To support his claim, he submitted a rental agreement dated September 10, 2025, stating that it had been notarised.

The court directed the investigating officer to verify the document with the concerned notary public. Upon verification, the notary informed the police that he had not notarised the agreement and that the document did not bear his signature. Copies of his notary register for the relevant period also showed no entry related to the said agreement.

After examining the verification report and the notary’s statement, the court concluded that Jaiswal had used a forged document to seek bail. It directed the police to initiate criminal proceedings for offences related to cheating and forgery.

Following the court’s directions, the SHO of Sohana police station registered a fresh case against Jaiswal under Sections 336(3), 340(2), 318(4), 338, and 336(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation is underway.

