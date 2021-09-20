NCRB data: With 36 cases, Ludhiana ranks 8th in Punjab in cybercrime

The district’s cybercrime tally saw a dip of 2.7% in 2020, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed.

With 36 cases, the district ranked eighth in Punjab in cybercrime, an improvement from 2019 when the district had recorded the maximum cases in the state. In 2020, Jalandhar topped the charts in cybercrime with 354 cases recorded by the rural police, and 312 cases by the police Commissionerate. While Patiala recorded 273 cases, Mansa only saw nine cases, the lowest in the state.

As per the NCRB, most cybercrimes pertained to cheating and fraud, and contributed to 47.2% of the total cases lodged. Two cases each of cyberstalking, bullying and transmission of obscene content was registered. Meanwhile, the division 6 police had arrested two men for sharing objectionable content on Instagram in June after receiving a tip from Cyber Tipline, the nation’s centralised reporting system monitoring exploitation of children. Three FIRs pertaining to blackmail and threats were registered, while one case pertained to data theft.

The Ludhiana police have a dedicated cybercrime unit. As many as 50 people have been arrested for cyber crimes and ₹40 lakh has been recovered.

In December 2020, the Cyber Cell had busted an inter-state gang of criminals who had carried out multiple online frauds using fake ID cards, bank accounts and SIM cards with the arrest of seven accused. The police had recovered ₹5.45 lakh , 10 mobile phones, eight laptops and fake documents.