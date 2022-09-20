New initiatives to help explore the unexplored destinations in HP: CM

SHIMLA Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while delivering his inaugural address at the National Conference of State Tourism Ministers being held in Dharamshala, said that with an aim to promote tourism, the state government had identified six themes comprising adventure, religion, nature, weekend, rural and tribal tourism. “Himachal Pradesh has a splendid scope of tourism, and now, the government has started new initiatives to explore unexplored destinations. ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein’ Yojana’s will go a long way to bring numerous tourist destinations on the tourist map of the state, he said.

The CM said ecotourism in Janjehli, skiing in Chanshal valley, and paragliding in the Bir Billing area would attract nature and adventure lovers worldwide. Emphasis had also been given to promoting water sports activities in the reservoirs of hydroelectric projects in the state, he added.

Paying gratitude to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said that the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang has proved to be a major attraction for the tourists and had also transformed tourism potential in tribal Lahaul and Pangi valley. The state government had initiated a massive religious tourism project ‘Shiv Dham’ in the Mandi district of the state which would be completed soon, the CM said.

Chief minister said though connectivity was a challenge in the way of tourism promotion especially in lesser-known tourist destinations, apart from expansion in link roads network, national highways were coming up. Efforts were on to improve the prospects of air connectivity and the process for construction of a new airport in the Mandi district was also in pipeline, he added.