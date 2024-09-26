New power connection: Now, Chandigarh to pay 500/day for delay

Now, the UT electricity department will have to pay a fine of ₹500 per day for the delay in releasing an electricity connection. The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission also applied the condition that “if the Chandigarh electricity department fails to supply electricity within the time limit of 7 days, it will be liable to a penalty not exceeding ₹ 500 for each day of default.” (HT Photo)

Taking a tough stand against lackadaisical attitude of officials, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, (JERC) on Wednesday directed the electricity department to release the applied electric connection within a period of 7 days of application completed in all respect instead of 16 days earlier as per prevailing rules for new connections. Moreover, the Commission also applied the condition that “if the department fails to supply electricity within the time limit of 7 days, it will be liable to a penalty not exceeding ₹500 for each day of default.”

In addition, the JERC has also given relief to connection exceeding 5 KW to 150 KW for EV charging station shall be given on low tension (LT) 3-Phase supply instead of high tension (HT) supply as per prevailing rules for exceeding 100 KVA.

The directions were issued by the JERC in the third amendment of Supply Code, 2018, notified recently after repeated objections also raised by Indian Citizens’ Forum (ICF) during the ‘public hearing’ held here on June 24 as well as reminded too again.

Forum president SK Nayar stated that it was a welcome step as there were too repeated delays in getting power connection. “The JERC has now made the necessary amendments in the interests of consumers of Chandigarh,” he said.

The commission had recently approved an increase of 9.40% in the power tariff. The electricity department had proposed an average increase of nearly 19.44% in the existing power tariff of all categories. The new tariff was applicable from August 1.

How to apply?

Consumers can apply at the dept’s official website: https://chdengineering.gov.in/electricity-dept/apply-services.