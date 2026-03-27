Omar warns to shut fuel stations if people didn’t stop panic buying

Amid panic-buying of fuel, the chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that there ample stock of fuel, LPG and essential commodities and that “if people didn’t refrain from panic buying, he would be compelled to shut fuel stations for the next few days.” Chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

“A meeting by the Prime Minister is being held tomorrow on the matter and I will also be attending it but my earnest request is that people stop camping outside petrol pumps. If this situation continues, I may be forced to shut all petrol pumps for the next few days until this cycle of rumours stop,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function here this evening.

The CM said that unnecessary crowding at fuel stations, despite official assurances, would only worsen the situation. “If people keep crowding petrol pumps just because of rumours the it will unnecessarily create problems where none exist. The problem with the people is that they don’t listen to the government but quickly start believing the rumours,” he said, reacting to long queues outside petrol pumps.

Omar, who inaugurated the Jammu Marathon Expo here, warned that continued hoarding behaviour may force authorities to shut fuel stations temporarily. “As of now, there is no shortage of anything—whether it is fuel, LPG, or other essential items,” Abdullah said, adding that the government has reviewed the situation thoroughly and found no need for rationing or restrictions.

Expressing concern over panic buying triggered by social media rumours, Abdullah said such behaviour could itself create artificial shortages.

“It is regrettable that when the government speaks, no one listens, but everyone believes rumours,” he said.

On Pakistan’s offer to mediate between US-Israel forces and Iran, CM Omar said that none should have any objection. “If Pakistan’s mediation succeeds in bringing an end to the war then none should have any objection.”

“If Pakistan has good relations with both Israel and Iran and if the US vice-president is coming there to discuss the peace proposal through which peace can be brought in the region then why should you or me have any objection to it,” he said.

2 petrol pumps sealed in Kulgam

In Kulgam, district administration sealed two petrol pumps who were believed to be involved in fake shortage. Police also issued advisory in various districts asking people not to indulge in rumour mongering.

“Baramulla police informs that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel and supply across the district is normal. Public is advised not to believe rumors or indulge in panic buying. Spreading misinformation or hoarding fuel in jerrycans/canisters is illegal. Any fuel pump or individual involved in such practices will face strict legal action,” reads the message posted by SSP Baramulla.