Omar writes to Mann over ‘unjust levy’ on livestock transport vehicles

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM), Omar Abdullah, on Monday said that the levy imposed on mutton dealers of Jammu and Kashmir passing through Punjab was “illegitimate and unjust” and he has taken up the issue with the his Punjab counterpart, seeking immediate intervention to ensure the unhindered movement of livestock transport vehicles through Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah attends the inaugural event of the 'International Buyer-Seller Meet' at SKICC, in Srinagar on Monday. (@CM_JnK)

Omar said that he has urged the intervention of his Punjab counterpart, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, for early resolution to prevent unauthorised levies and protect the interests of traders and consumers in J&K.

“This tax is unjust to our people. And I have again raised this issue with Bhagwant Mann in a letter. And I hope that he will do justice. If not, then I will raise this issue in the North Zone state council and seek help from central govt because this is an illegitimate tax as we are neither buying nor selling the goods in Punjab,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

“I hope that Bhagwant Mann is beneficial to us, and in the coming elections we may also be beneficial to him,” he said.

Mutton dealers in Kashmir have been on protest for the past few days saying they would be stopping mutton supply to the valley if the levy imposed in Punjab was not stopped.

Omar said that the matter had been raised with the Punjab government a few months back as well. “This matter has been taken up with the Punjab government for the past many months. I had talked to the Punjab CM a few months back. I told him that it was an injustice to our mutton traders because they are passing through the highway. Neither do they buy the goods in Punjab nor do they sell the things in Punjab,” he said.

In the letter, Omar raised the concerns of All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Union stating that the livestock-laden vehicles bound for J& K are allegedly being stopped by certain contractor groups operating in connection with cattle fairs and subjected to unauthorised fee collection despite carrying all valid permits and requisite documentation.

The letter said that the matter has also been examined by the department of food, civil supplies & consumer affairs, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, through an internal committee.

“The findings indicate that transporters are reportedly being compelled to make substantial payments per vehicle during transit without any apparent legal sanction. The committee has further observed that livestock movement is exempt from GST and that the continued imposition of such charges is placing an additional burden on the livestock trade, with consequential impact on meat prices and consumers in J& K,” he said.

Abdullah said that the tendering process relating to cattle fairs was likely to be undertaken shortly.