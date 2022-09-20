One convicted in 2011 graft case involving ex-Rajpura MLA Raj Khurana

The special CBI court on Monday convicted a former official of the registrar, firms and societies department of Punjab in an 11-year-old corruption case.

The allegations were that the official, Devinder Singh, had sought a bribe of ₹1.5 crore for settling a complaint against Punjab automobile mechanics’ association general secretary Manpreet Singh, who is the complainant in the case.

Devinder has been convicted under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The quantum of sentence is to be pronounced on September 22.

The case dates back to May 5, 2011, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested former Punjab chief parliamentary secretary Raj Khurana for accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh and post-dated cheques to the tune of ₹1.35 crore.

Two others including Bhag Singh, who was then the personal assistant (PA) to Punjab’s former minister Swarna Ram, and Devinder Singh, then an official at the registrar, firms and societies department, were also arrested.

Khurana, who was the BJP MLA from Rajpura, died during the trial.

Complainant Manpreet Singh had stated that Devinder had demanded a bribe for closing a complaint against the office-bearers of the automobile mechanics’ association. He had also threatened that if ₹1.5 crore bribe was not paid, the associations’ control would be taken over by the government and a criminal case would be registered against him.

Following this, a trap was laid, and Devinder was caught red-handed with post-dated cheques of ₹1.35 crore and ₹15 lakh cash from his car. He was arrested after a deal took place at Khurana’s official residence in Sector 39, as per the CBI.

Bhag Singh was arrested after minister Swarna Ram told the CBI that the former had failed to send a note signed by him, wherein he had recommended action against Manpreet Singh in a fraudulent land sale matter.

The court, however, found Bhag Singh not guilty while Devinder Singh was convicted.

