‘Op Lotus’: AAP govt to take majority test in special assembly session on September 22

After Delhi, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has called a special session of the Punjab assembly on September 22 amid a political slugfest with the BJP over the latter’s alleged attempts to offer money to its legislators to topple the government in the state.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement regarding the one-day special session through a video posted on social media on Monday. A confidence motion will be tabled in the session. Repeating his party’s charges against the BJP, Mann alleged, “They tried to contact our MLAs and lure them by offering money to bring down the government elected by the people of Punjab with a huge majority.

The chief minister said that AAP MLAs are non-purchasable as they are committed to the ideology of the party. “The MLAs are standing with the people of Punjab like a rock. To demonstrate this vote of confidence, we are calling a special session of the state assembly,” Mann said. He said that fraudulent practice of horse trading has crashed in Punjab as the MLAs have foiled the nefarious attempts to destabilise their government.

Mann made the statement after meeting AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. The chief minister had returned from his eight-day official trip to Germany early on Monday.

Last week, Punjab Police registered a first information report (FIR) into AAP’s allegations against the BJP for attempting to topple its government in Punjab and the case was transferred to the Vigilance Bureau. The FIR was registered following allegations by AAP leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema that the BJP had offered ₹25 crore each to 10 party MLAs in the state.

They also alleged that Jalandhar West legislator Sheetal Angural was threatened for allegedly exposing the BJP’s plan to topple the Punjab government. In August, the AAP government in Delhi also made similar allegations against the BJP and held a special assembly session to pass a confidence motion.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to enact the “drama of a confidence vote” in the special session of state legislative assembly, saying that bribery allegations could only be verified by an independent inquiry by the CBI or high court.

In a statement, he said, “We had forewarned Punjabis that the AAP government will ape its counterpart in Delhi who had also called a special session of the state assembly after allegedly defeating attempts by the BJP to poach its legislators.”

He said now the same was being done in Punjab at the expense of the state exchequer.