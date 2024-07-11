Over 24 detained in connection with Kathua attack

Security forces on Wednesday rounded up over two dozen suspects for questioning in connection with the Kathua terror attack that left five soldiers dead and an equal number injured in Bhadnota village of Kathua district. Police will quick the detainees in in connection with Kathua attack. (File)

“While searches are on to track-down the attackers, over 24 suspects have been detained by the police for questioning,” a police officer said.

On Wednesday, security forces widened the area of their searches covering Kathua, Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda district.

Amid a spike in terror attacks across the region, security forces are on a high alert and searches have also been launched in Samba, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The officials said another search operation is underway in the Goli-Gadi forest of Doda district where a gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces on Tuesday evening, a day after the ambush in Kathua.

From the Bhaderwah side, security personnel are moving cautiously because of the area’s challenging topography, thick foliage and natural caves, officials said.

Commandos of the army’s special para forces have also been deployed to conduct surgical operations in specific areas.

Army, police’s special operations group, CRPF and BSF are working in tandem to track-down the attackers. The search parties on the ground are being supported by helicopter, unmanned aerial vehicles and sniffer dogs.

A team of the National Investigation Agency had visited the scene of ambush on Tuesday and has been assisting police in the probe.

On the Doda search operation, officials said police and army personnel are combing the Goli-Gadi forest area, which is around 35 km east of Doda town and borders Kishtwar district.

The operation to hunt down two terrorists, who are believed to have suffered injuries in the Tuesday encounter, resumed early Wednesday. The terrorists are yet to be traced.