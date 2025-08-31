Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Panchkula: Two convicted in NDPS case

HT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 31, 2025 06:14 am IST

According to the prosecution, on July 13, 2022, Sunaina was found in possession of 620 gm of ganja and 6.20 gm of heroin

The court of additional sessions judge Himanshu Singh has convicted Sunaina from Kalka and Neeraj from North West Delhi in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. The case was registered against them in July 2022 at the Kalka police station.

Convicted Sunaina was sentenced to the imprisonment period she had already served in the case and was ordered to pay a total fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000. (HT Photo for representation)
According to the prosecution, on July 13, 2022, Sunaina was found in possession of 620 gm of ganja and 6.20 gm of heroin. Neeraj was also implicated for abetting the crime through a criminal conspiracy with Sunaina. At the time of their arrest, Sunaina was residing in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, and Neeraj was living at Ekta Colony, Pinjore.

Both had pleaded guilty to the charges and did not request a trial. Following their confession, the court sentenced them on Thursday.

Convicted Sunaina was sentenced to the imprisonment period she had already served in the case and was ordered to pay a total fine of 5,000. Convict Neeraj also received a sentence for the period he had already been in custody and was fined 2,500.

