News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Drunk car driver manhandles cop at naka

Panchkula: Drunk car driver manhandles cop at naka

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 06, 2024 08:40 AM IST

ASI Narinder Kumar, posted in Panchkula traffic police, said he was deployed at a naka on Wednesday night to check drunk driving. Around 1.30 am, they stopped a Hyundai Venue, bearing an Uttarakand registration number

A drunk car driver manhandled an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and created ruckus at a check post near the Housing Board Chowk in Panchkula past Wednesday midnight.

As they issued a challan to the driver, who identified himself as Nikhil Prakash from Bihar, he started misbehaving, the ASI said. (Stock image)
ASI Narinder Kumar, posted in traffic police, said he was deployed at a naka on Wednesday night to check drunk driving. Around 1.30 am, they stopped a Hyundai Venue, bearing an Uttarakand registration number.

The driver was asked to blow into the alcohol sensor and was found drunk. As they issued a challan to the driver, who identified himself as Nikhil Prakash from Bihar, he started misbehaving, the ASI said.

On this, he was asked to return home. But instead, Nikhil started moving between vehicles on the road and created ruckus. He made obscene gestures and hurled abuses at the police personnel on duty, and fled after manhandling him and issuing death threats, the ASI further alleged.

A case under Sections 186, 332, 294 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 7 police station against Nikhil.

