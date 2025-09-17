Panel sets Census preps in motion across Punjab

The Punjab State Level Census Coordination Committee (SLCCC) on Tuesday held its first meeting to review and streamline preparations for the forthcoming Census operations in the state. Special instructions were issued to the deputy commissioners of Amritsar and Malerkotla along with the municipal commissioner of Jalandhar to make requisite proactive arrangements for the upcoming pre-test activities of the digital Census

The meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary was attended by the additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of local government, revenue, rural development and panchayats, planning, finance and school education departments, while deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners joined the deliberations through videoconferencing. The additional chief secretary (ACS), local government, has been nominated as the nodal officer for the census-related activities in the state.

Navjot Khosa, director, census operations, Punjab, made a detailed presentation on the census process, its legal framework, census calendar and ongoing preparatory measures. Discussions were held on rural-urban classification norms, concepts of outgrowth and urban agglomeration, map-related matters and the upcoming pre-test of digital Census 2027 in selected districts — Jalandhar, Amritsar and Malerkotla.

The chief secretary underlined the need for wholehearted cooperation from all deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners to ensure the smooth conduct of census operations. He directed the deputy commissioners to finalise jurisdictional frameworks and establish dedicated census cells at district and corporation levels for effective monitoring.

He also instructed strict adherence to guidelines issued by the directorate of census operations and stressed that administrative boundaries must be finalised by December 31, 2025. Special instructions were issued to the deputy commissioners of Amritsar and Malerkotla along with the municipal commissioner of Jalandhar to make requisite proactive arrangements for the upcoming pre-test activities of the digital Census. All stakeholders were urged to accord top priority to their assigned responsibilities and ensure timely completion of all preparatory activities in line with the Census calendar.