Panjab University shooting range gets Olympic-level electronic scoring system

A new era for marksmanship at Panjab University (PU) has begun as its indoor shooting range now boasts advanced electronic target systems on 22 lanes, significantly enhancing the accuracy and speed of scoring during competitions, a big leap from the previous manual process. Vice-chancellor Renu Vig during the inauguration of electronic scoring system at the Captain Vikram Batra Shooring Range on Panjab University campus. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

The new scoring system was inaugurated by PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig at the Capt Vikram Batra Shooting Range on PU campus on Friday.

Out of the total 41 targets at the range, 22 have been upgraded with the electronic scoring system.

According to officials, PU has become the first public university in the country to have a shooting range equipped with an Olympic-level electronic scoring system on its campus.

Set up at a cost of approximately ₹85 lakh, the new system will provide an automated way to track shots, score and provide instant feedback to shooters.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, V-C Vig said, “We are committed to upgrading our sports infrastructure so that our athletes have every opportunity to excel.”

The V-C also announced that the university’s South Campus, which currently houses only a basketball court, will soon witness expanded sports infrastructure as part of the new master plan, ensuring more inclusive and accessible facilities for aspiring sportspersons and students seeking to improve their physical fitness.

Acknowledging the achievements of Olympic shooting stars, like Manu Bhaker and Sarabjeet Singh, both of whom are PU alumni, Vig added, “We wish to see more and more Panjab University sportspersons perform at the international level and bring laurels to the university.”

For her outstanding achievements in shooting, Bhaker was awarded the Khel Ratna award at the varsity’s 72nd annual convocation on March 12 this year.

The varsity had dedicated the state-of-the-art indoor shooting range to Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary in 2018.

Captain Batra had died during the war at the age of 24 on July 7, 1999, while rescuing an injured officer in an enemy counter-attack. Batra was also an alumnus of Panjab University, and stayed in Hostel Number 1 while pursuing MA in English during 1995-96. He had earlier completed his BSc from DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh.