Park name after Gita in Canada

Updated on Sep 29, 2022 02:25 AM IST

The park will have sculptures of Krishna and Arjun on a chariot, the two main characters of the holy book besides some other Hindu deities

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Brampton city municipal corporation in Canada has named a park spread over 3.75-acre as ‘Shri Bhagavad Gita Park’. The park will have sculptures of Krishna and Arjun on a chariot, the two main characters of the holy book besides some other Hindu deities. Lauding this initiative of renaming the park, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that this park will become symbolic in further spreading the eternal message of universal brotherhood love and harmony as taught in the Bhagavad Gita, according to a release.

Thursday, September 29, 2022
