Parties condemn detention of AAP MLA under PSA in J&K

Cutting across party lines, ruling National Conference, opposition PDP and People’s Conference on Monday condemned the detention of AAP MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), saying it was an “assault on democracy”. J&K chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that there is “no justification” for detaining an elected representative. (PTI File)

Malik was arrested and booked under PSA by Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Harvinder Singh. Malik and Singh had recently indulged in a spat over shifting of a medical centre in his constituency.

“There is no justification for detaining Mehraj Malik under PSA. He’s not a threat to “public safety” & using this discredited law to detain him is wrong. If the unelected government can use its powers against an elected representative like this then how does anyone expect the people of J&K to continue to have faith in democracy,” Omar wrote on X.

Malik’s arrest and then booking him under PSA was resented by the cross-section of political leaders from Kashmir.

Peoples Conference chairman and legislator Sajjad Lone said that the arrest shows that the will of people “continues to be subservient”. “We strongly condemn the use of the PSA against MLA Mehraj Malik. This is a soulless democracy,” Lone said, stressing that such actions reduce the democratic process to a mere facade.

He said that the people’s mandate continues to remain powerless despite the conduct of elections.

“The will of the people of J&K continues to be subservient. What is the purpose of holding elections if an elected representative is denied the right to express his sentiments,” he stated.

Lone warned that such measures only deepen the crisis of credibility facing the democratic institutions in the region. “It is a very sad day for an already endangered democracy,” he said.

PDP legislative party leader and legislator from Pulwama Waheed ur Rehman Parra condemned the use of PSA against MLA Mehraj Malik. “Such draconian laws are weaponised to silence political voices & crush dissent. Such authoritarian measures are no way to resolve differences in a democracy,” he wrote on X.

Para also slammed the assembly Secretariat for endorsing PSA against an elected MLA and termed it as a direct assault on democracy. “J&K CM @OmarAbdullah must act, don’t allow the institution of MLA, the last agency of the people, to be silenced. Today it’s Mehraj, tomorrow it could be you,” he wrote on X.

NC legislator Salman Sagar said it is an attack on free speech. “Strongly condemn the use of PSA against MLA Doda @MehrajMalikAAP. Detaining elected representatives under draconian laws sets a dangerous precedent in J&K post-2019, stifling democracy and silencing dissent. Free speech and political voices must be protected, not suppressed,” he said.

CPI(M) leader and MLA , Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami criticised the slapping of what he termed as “black and draconian law”, the Public Safety Act(PSA), against the MLA.

“Slapping PSA on an elected member of the Legislative Assembly sets a very wrong precedent. Such a harsh and unjustified measure must be immediately revoked,” he said.

Langate legislator and vice president of AIP Sheikh Khursheed asked Omar Abdullah to call an all party meeting on the arrest of the legislator.