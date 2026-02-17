Persistent dry spell leaves HP with 73% rain deficit this February

: After recording the 51st highest rainfall in January, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a 73% rainfall deficit in February so far due to persistent dry weather across the state in recent days. Tourists enjoying paragliding at Solang Valley in Manali on Monday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), the hill state has received 14.4 mm of precipitation against a normal of 53.9 mm till February 16. The highest rainfall deficit of 92% has been recorded in Solan, followed by 91% in Sirmaur and 90% in Una district.

Bilaspur, Kangra and Chamba districts have recorded rainfall deficits of 87%, 83% and 80%, respectively. Kullu and Mandi districts have recorded comparatively lower deficits of 49% and 51%, respectively, in February so far. Meanwhile, the seasonal (from January) rainfall deficit has increased to 27% in the state so far.

The weather department has stated that dry weather is likely to continue in the coming days, with light rain or snowfall expected only in the high hill areas on February 18. “The weather is expected to mainly remain dry in the next seven days in the state,” said an IMD official.

In January, the state recorded its 51st highest rainfall since 1901, receiving 88.8 mm against a normal of 85.3 mm. Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan and Sirmaur districts recorded large excess precipitation, while Mandi district received excess rainfall during the month.

According to the monthly outlook issued by IMD for February, there is low to moderate probability (35-55%) that most parts of the state are very likely to get below normal rainfall and there is low probability (30-40%) that some parts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts are expected to get normal rainfall during the month.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather was observed across the state, with no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures. The maximum temperatures were above normal by 4-7 degrees Celsius at most of the stations in the state. The minimum temperatures were normal or near normal at many stations, while they were above normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius at isolated stations. The lowest minimum temperature in the state on Monday was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s Kukumseri at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

As the dry weather is expected to persist, no significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures across the state during next 3-4 days.