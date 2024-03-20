PGIMER dean academic appointment: No immediate relief to Dr Surjit Singh

tanbir.dhaliwal@htlive.com Dr Surjit Singh had moved CAT, seeking vacation of the March 11 stay order, whereby PGIMER was directed not to accept his joining report as dean (academic). (HT)

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has deferred the hearing on a plea filed by Dr Surjit Singh, professor and head of paediatric medicine department, PGIMER, till April 8.

Singh had moved CAT, seeking vacation of the March 11 stay order, whereby PGIMER was directed not to accept his joining report as dean (academic).

While taking up his application on Tuesday, CAT said the interim order passed will continue till April 8 and that modification/continuance of interim order will be considered on that date. “Also, respondents may file a reply by the next date of hearing,” it said in its order.

On March 8, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had notified Dr Singh’s appointment in place of Dr NK Panda, professor and head of ENT department, who was holding the officiating charge of dean (academic). However, on March 11, acting on a plea from Dr Panda, who challenged the ministry’s order, CAT passed the stay order in question.

Panda had argued that he was the senior most professor and Dr Singh was lower in the seniority list.

He had alleged that as per procedure for appointment , the ministry calls for a panel from the PGIMER director for consideration. The director had sent a panel that included Dr Panda’s name and not of Dr Singh. However, the ministry notified Dr Singh’s name, it was submitted. A note on the director’s recommendations sent to the ministry was also produced before CAT wherein Dr Singh’s name was not mentioned.

The row over seniority had first emerged in April 2023 following vacation of the post. A critical post in decision-making structure of the institution, it is always held by the senior-most faculty member. Dr Singh was to take over from professor Rakesh Sehgal, former (dean academic), with effect from April 1, 2023. However, on April 24, Dr Panda was announced as officiating dean (academic), ignoring Singh’s claim of seniority.