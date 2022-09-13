Plan to rob petrol pump foiled in Kapurthala, 5 held

Five armed men, who were planning to rob a petrol pump on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur Road, were arrested on Monday.

The arrested accused are Navjot Singh, Karan Lahori, Ravinder Pal Singh, Sameer, and Sandeep Singh. Two pistols (7.65 mm and .32 mm), a revolver, and two sharp-edged weapons were seized from them, while their vehicles – two bikes and a scooter – have been impounded.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains, said, “Acting on a tip off that armed men, taking refuge in the Kanjli forest, were planning to rob a petrol pump on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur Road, cops raided the spot and arrested the five accused.”

The accused had procured their arms from Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kartarpur, the SSP said. A case was registered under Sections 399 (preparation to commit dacoity), and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Arms Act.

“We are investigating the case to figure out whether more people were involved in the plan. Raids are also being carried out to arrest Vijay Kumar,” the SSP said.