Plan to rob petrol pump foiled in Kapurthala, 5 held

Five armed men, who were planning to rob a petrol pump on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur Road, were arrested
Five armed men, who were planning to rob a petrol pump on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur Road, were arrested on Monday.
The arrested accused are Navjot Singh, Karan Lahori, Ravinder Pal Singh, Sameer, and Sandeep Singh. Two pistols (7.65 mm and .32 mm), a revolver, and two sharp-edged weapons were seized from them, while their vehicles – two bikes and a scooter – have been impounded.
Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains, said, “Acting on a tip off that armed men, taking refuge in the Kanjli forest, were planning to rob a petrol pump on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur Road, cops raided the spot and arrested the five accused.”
The accused had procured their arms from Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kartarpur, the SSP said. A case was registered under Sections 399 (preparation to commit dacoity), and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Arms Act.
“We are investigating the case to figure out whether more people were involved in the plan. Raids are also being carried out to arrest Vijay Kumar,” the SSP said.
22 Sikh prisoners, six of them convicts in Beant assassination case, are behind bars
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Shiromani Akali Dal have intensified their campaign for the release of 22 Sikh prisoners, who, they claim, are languishing in jails despite having served their sentences. Lodged in prisons of different states, they were convicted in terror cases. Eight of them have been in jail for 20 years or more.
Ex-servicemen protest scrapping of GoG scheme in Punjab
The state-level event organised to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi at the Saragarhi Memorial in Ferozepur was punctuated by a massive protest by ex-servicemen over the scrapping of the Guardians of Governance scheme on Monday. Chief guest cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari kept waiting in his car for nearly 40 minutes. Later, the minister and his convoy were escorted to an alternative entrance, the route to which is under the supervision of the army.
Congress releases list of 172 PCC delegates
The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Punjab. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring released the names of the PCC delegates, stating that the lists have been approved by the All India Congress Committee. Another leader, whose name is not in the list, said that the state Congress chief should be asked about the criteria followed to draw the lists of delegates. Warring did not respond to calls.
Video of woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral, raids carried out in Amritsar
Swinging into action after the video of a woman purportedly under the influence of drugs went viral on social media, the Punjab Police carried out raids in Maqboolpura area, a “hotbed of drug smuggling”, and detained 15 people on Monday. They also seized 118g heroin from three of the detenues. The man recording the video is heard saying that the woman had “injected smack.”
Dragonfly and damselfly count to be held in Delhi’s biodiversity parks
The Capital's seven biodiversity parks will carry out a dragonfly and damselfly count from September 19-25 under the jurisdiction of Delhi Development Authority's biodiversity parks programme, officials said, adding they suspect the number of dragonflies, an important indicator of a functioning wetland, has been adversely impacted due to reduced rainfall this year. The count, carried out by the Bombay Natural History Society and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), led to the discovery of 25 dragonfly species.
