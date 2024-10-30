PM launches Haryana action plan on climate change, health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually launched the Haryana state action plan on climate change and human health. This initiative is part of the national programme for climate change and human health (NPCCHH), established in 2019 to effectively enhance the health sector’s capacity to respond to climate change impacts. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini virtually participates in the launch, inauguration and foundation stone laying programme of various health services by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. (ANI)

An official spokesperson said the plan adopts a multi-pronged approach to mitigate the health impacts of climate change. It focuses on raising awareness by promoting public knowledge about the harmful effects of air pollution, heat waves, and vector-borne diseases through community engagement and information, education, and communication (IEC) campaigns.

To improve health preparedness, the plan emphasises issuing advisories for vulnerable populations and conducting comprehensive situational analyses at national, state and district levels to enhance response mechanisms. The plan also incorporates a one health approach, addressing the interconnection between human, animal and environmental health to combat zoonotic diseases, vector-borne illnesses and environmental threats effectively.

The spokesperson said the health department has undertaken preparatory measures to address climate-related health challenges and issued air pollution advisories during poor air quality in October and heat wave alerts in March.

The launch event was attended by several dignitaries, including health minister Aarti Singh Rao and chief secretary TVSN Prasad.

U-WIN portal shows govt’s commitment, says CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the launch of U-WIN portal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects the Union government’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the citizens by promoting universal and equitable access to essential services.

The PM dedicated the U-WIN portal to the nation on Tuesday, aimed at strengthening immunisation services, through an online platform, an official spokesperson said. Subsequent to the successful implementation of e-VIN and Co-WIN, the Union ministry of health and family welfare built a third pillar for digitising the routine immunisation services in the country called U-WIN.

CM Saini said Haryana’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) targets to reach over 5.95 lakh newborns and over 6.80 lakh pregnant women annually.