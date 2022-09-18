Police book 5 people for illegal mining in Jalandhar

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police booked five people for alleged carrying out illegal mining at Fatehpur village of the district on Sunday. The police also seized four tippers and excavators from the accused. Mining Inspector Jagdev Singh said that they got information about the illegal mining activities at Fatehpur village following which a police team reached the spot and seized machines. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Jatinder Singh, Ghulam Mustafa and Harjinderpal Singh. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of Mining and Minerals Act at Kathgarh police station in the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON