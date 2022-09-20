Procurement of kharif crops to begin from Oct 1 in Haryana

: The procurement of pulses and oilseeds such as moong, groundnut, arhar , urad and til will begin from October 1 in more than 100 mandis across Haryana.

Reviewing the procurement arrangements of these kharif crops, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed the concerned officers that their procurement should be hassle free so that farmers do not face any inconvenience.

Haryana is expecting 41,850 metric tonne (MT) production of moong, 1044 MT of arhar, 364 MT of urad, 425 MT of til and 10,011 MT of groundnut.

The procurement of moong will start from October 1 and continue till November 15, while groundnut will be procured from November 1 to December 31.

The procurement of arhar, urad and til will start from December 1 to 31. The kharif crops will be procured at minimum support price (MSP) announced by the Centre. Apart from the state procurement agencies like Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and HAFED, the Kharif crops will be procured by NAFED also.

As many as 38 mandis have been set up in 16 districts for the purchase of moong, 22 mandis in 18 districts for arhar procurement, 10 mandis in seven districts have been set up where urad will be procured, seven mandis in three districts for the purchase of groundnut and for the procurement of til, 27 mandis have been opened in 21 districts.

Advance subsidy

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the farmers involved in the fisheries business will get the subsidy in advance under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) if there is a delay in the Central government releasing the subsidy.

Speaking at a workshop of shrimp farmers organised in Sirsa on Monday, the chief minister also announced setting up of a testing lab related to fisheries in Sirsa.

He said that a wholesale fish market would also be opened either in Jhajjar or Gurugram district.

Khattar said the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana would be available for the next three years.

Stating that the state government has been promoting shrimp production in saline land and waterlogged areas in Haryana, Khattar said in 2014-15, total area under shrimp farming was 70-acre and the total production was 140 MT. He said now shrimp farming is being done in 1,250- acre, increasing production to 2,900 MT in 2021-22.

He said that the state government has set this year’s target to increase this area from 1,250- acre to 2,500 acre and production from 2,900 MT to 4,000 MT. ENDS