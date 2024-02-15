 Protest in peaceful manner, Haryana DGP urges farmers - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Protest in peaceful manner, Haryana DGP urges farmers

Protest in peaceful manner, Haryana DGP urges farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 15, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said that due to the protests, the state government has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in 15 out of the total 22 districts.

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on Wednesday appealed to the farmers at the borders to protest in a peaceful manner and not take law into their hands.

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on Wednesday appealed to the farmers at the borders to protest in a peaceful manner and not take law into their hands. (HT File Photo)
“A total of 64 companies of paramilitary forces and 50 of the state police are deployed in the state. Protesters at three borders with the state have tried to break into the barricading and pelted the forces with stones. However, our forces showed utmost restraint and foiled their plans using tear gas shells and water cannons. Due to the clash on Tuesday, two DSP-level officers and at least 24 cops have been injured and there are injuries to farmers as well,” he said.

Kapur appealed to the protesting farmers not to break the law by breaking barricades, attacking forces and protest in a peaceful manner.

