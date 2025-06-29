Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: 3 killed, 14 injured as car rams into a pick-up in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 29, 2025 06:54 AM IST

Police said the impact of the collision could be gauged from the fact that the car fell off from the bridge on the service lane

Three persons, including a couple, were killed and 14 others injured when a car rammed into a pick-up vehicle near Gudana village on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway in Kapurthala district on Saturday, police said.

A car rammed into a pick-up vehicle near Gudana village on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway in Kapurthala district on Saturday. (HT Photo)
A car rammed into a pick-up vehicle near Gudana village on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway in Kapurthala district on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Kalyan Singh (60), his wife Parveen Kumari (58), and their neighbour Sanjana (19), all residents of Hoshiarpur district.

SHO Dhilwan police station Dalwinderbir Singh said the incident happened during a collision between a pick-up (PB-07-CJ-1390) vehicle and Maruti Ertiga (HR-67-E-8027), while the pick up travellers were on their way to Beas to attend a religious congregation at the Radha Soami Dera.

He added that all the three deceased were occupants of the pick-up vehicle. Police said the impact of the collision could be gauged from the fact that the car fell off from the bridge on the service lane.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 3 killed, 14 injured as car rams into a pick-up in Kapurthala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On