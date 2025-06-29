Punjab: 3 killed, 14 injured as car rams into a pick-up in Kapurthala

Three persons, including a couple, were killed and 14 others injured when a car rammed into a pick-up vehicle near Gudana village on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway in Kapurthala district on Saturday, police said. A car rammed into a pick-up vehicle near Gudana village on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway in Kapurthala district on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Kalyan Singh (60), his wife Parveen Kumari (58), and their neighbour Sanjana (19), all residents of Hoshiarpur district.

SHO Dhilwan police station Dalwinderbir Singh said the incident happened during a collision between a pick-up (PB-07-CJ-1390) vehicle and Maruti Ertiga (HR-67-E-8027), while the pick up travellers were on their way to Beas to attend a religious congregation at the Radha Soami Dera.

He added that all the three deceased were occupants of the pick-up vehicle. Police said the impact of the collision could be gauged from the fact that the car fell off from the bridge on the service lane.