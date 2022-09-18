Punjab: 5-year-old girl raped by uncle in Abohar
The victim was later hospitalised in Abohar and on the basis of her mother’s statement, a case was registered against the accused
A five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her uncle in a village of Abohar in Fazilka district on Sunday. As per the information, the accused had taken away his niece and raped her, officials said on Sunday. The victim was later hospitalised and on the basis of her mother’s statement, a case was registered against the accused. A manhunt was on to nab him.
