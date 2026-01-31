Punjab: 52kg heroin recovered in Amritsar, 2 arrested

In a second major haul in 24 hours, the Amritsar rural police busted yet another cross-border narco-smuggling network with the arrest of two operatives and recovered 51.5 kg of heroin, packed in 103 packets, from their possession, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday. Sharing details, Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police Suhail Qasim Mir said that it was an intelligence-led operation. (HT Photo)

The recovery comes a day after nearly 43 kg of heroin, four hand grenades, one Star Mark pistol, and 46 live .30-bore cartridges were recovered from the same district, leading to a total heroin recovery of 94 kg in 24 hours.

The accused arrested on Friday have been identified as Gurjeet Singh alias Jeet and Ranjeet Singh alias Dhillon, both residents of Talwandi Rai Dadu village in Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused, in active connivance with their Pakistan-based handler, were involved in cross-border drug trafficking.

“Detailed examination of mobile phones has unearthed multiple communication trails and other incriminating digital evidence. Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the network,” the DGP added.

Sharing details, Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police Suhail Qasim Mir said that it was an intelligence-led operation.

“The teams of Amritsar rural police intercepted two suspects near the Khasa area when they were riding a motorcycle. The duo was carrying a suspicious bag placed between them. Upon search of the bag, police recovered 103 packets of heroin, weighing a total of 51.5 kilograms,” he said.

The SSP said that further investigations are ongoing. “More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days as the probe progresses,” he added.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 21(c), 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Gharinda police station, the officials added.

On Wednesday, two bike-borne persons were arrested after they dumped 43kg of heroin and ammunition, including four grenades, on a road at Othian village, falling in the Rajasansi assembly segment of Amritsar.

DIG (border range) Sandeep Goyal had said the consignment was recovered on the basis of credible intelligence generated through the village defence committees (VDCs), a flagship initiative of the Punjab government.

“Acting swiftly on the inputs received through the VDC network, police teams intercepted a motorcycle in the Othian village. On sensing police presence, the suspects abandoned the motorcycle along with the consignment and fled towards adjoining agricultural fields, exploiting darkness and terrain. Police teams immediately launched a systematic search and area domination exercise in the surrounding fields,” he said.

On January 15, the counter-intelligence wing in Amritsar busted a narcotic smuggling module with the recovery of 40 kg of heroin and arrested four of its operatives.