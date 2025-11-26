Punjab: 6.4kg heroin, 3 drones seized near Pak border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a pistol, 6.4 kg of heroin and three drones, including an assembled hexacopter and two advanced quadcopters — in a series of coordinated operations along the Punjab frontier, officials said on Tuesday. Drugs and weapons recovered by the BSF near Pak border on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In its statement, the BSF reported that the biggest breakthrough came during a joint BSF-Punjab Police operation in Fazilka district. Acting on credible intelligence about suspicious activity near Tahliwala village, a joint team apprehended two men, identified as Karnail Singh (50) of Chak Bajida, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Lovepreet Singh (27), of Tahliwala.

According to officials, initial questioning revealed that the duo had recently received a heroin consignment delivered via drone from across the International Border. Following the disclosure, a case was registered at Jalalabad Sadar police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

A subsequent raid at the residence of suspected key facilitator Balwinder Singh in Chak Tahilwala village led to the recovery of 10 packets of heroin weighing 5.414 kg, a China-made star pistol, four magazines and 12 live cartridges. Balwinder has been named in the FIR, and efforts are underway to arrest him, police said.

A Fazilka police spokesperson confirmed that the two arrested individuals are in custody and undergoing detailed interrogation.

In a separate operation, the BSF seized an assembled hexacopter from farmland near Havelian village in Tarn Taran. Earlier in the day, BSF troops recovered a DJI Air 3 drone carrying pistol parts from agricultural fields ahead of the border fencing near Chak Allabaksh village in Amritsar.

In another incident, acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel recovered a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone along with 1.065 kg of heroin from fields near village Dhani Phoola Singh in Fazilka.