Punjab: Caught in crossfire, NRIs wait and watch

Karanveer Singh, who is settled in Canada’s Brampton, was hoping to celebrate the first birthday of his daughter with his parents in Jalandhar in November. But it’s turned out to be a déjà vu moment for the family as diplomatic ties between India and Canada have hit rock bottom again. Those applying for fresh visas are facing delays due to the present situation. (PTI)

In September last year, the diplomatic row between the two countries escalated over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. This led to India suspending its visa services to Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential involvement” of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing.

For Karanveer, it’s a wait and watch situation before applying for a visa for his Canadian daughter. Last year, he had cancelled pre-booked tickets of his parents after they were not given visas to visit Canada at the eleventh hour. “I’ll wait till diplomatic ties between both nations improve. We want to apply for our daughter’s visa to India,” he says.

Generally, NRIs flock to Punjab during the festive season from September to November. The wedding season, which has already started, is an added incentive for NRIs to visit their families and meet relatives. Families from India usually visit Canada in summer.

Those with Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards and pre-approved visas can travel hassle-free to India and vice-versa, but the situation is a concern for those applying for fresh visas or those whose files are being processed. They are facing delays due to the present situation.

Another Canadian citizen Jagdish Sarao, who stays in Mississauga, says his family wanted to celebrate his son’s first Lohri in Punjab with relatives and friends. “We have OCI cards but were to apply for an Indian visa for our son. We will wait and watch before planning our itinerary now as people in touch had to suffer losses due to cancellation of tickets and hotel bookings last year,” she says.

Delay and cancellation

Gurbachan Singh, a resident of Banga in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, says his wife and he have applied for Canadian visas as both their daughters are permanent residents there.

“Our visas expired recently but we had processed our file again just before the situation escalated on October 13. We were to visit Canada in December to look after our grandchildren, but the visa providers told us that we will have to wait for a longer period to get visas this time,” he says.

NRIs, who have scheduled their visits to Punjab this wedding season, are in a fix. Ajaydeep Singh of Jalandhar’s Mand village says he is on study permit and was planning to attend his brother’s wedding in India in December.

“My ticket is booked for the last week of November, but my family is apprehensive given the tense ties. My father has asked me to cancel the ticket,” he says.

Navreet Kaur, a Canada-based immigration consultant, says most NRIs have OCI cards and pre-approved visas but fear they might get stuck in India if they visit Punjab at this stage, particularly after the expulsion of the Canadian high commissioner.

“The approvals for tourist visas are already delayed and removal of diplomats from both sides will impact visa processing, further adding to the backlog,” she says.

People at receiving end

Jaspreet Singh, a student activist in Canada, says there is a sense of anxiety among NRIs, particularly those on study and work permits, as they are reluctant to go back to visit their families amid the tension.

“The situation is a concern on the ground but fake information about Canada-India ties on social media is worrisome. Better cooperation is required from both sides,” he says.

Ramanjit Singh, a Canada-based journalist, says it is ultimately the people who suffer. “Canada has been harbouring radical Khalistanis for years, but the point is how strongly India puts its case before the Canadian government to take stricter action against such elements. Canada is blaming international students, a majority of who are from Punjab, for unemployment and other crises, but the fact is these students are paying them hefty fee, taxes and still not getting any help from the Canadian authorities,” he says.

Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, who is from Punjab’s NRI belt of Doaba, says he is touch with several Punjabis living in Canada and they are worried about their visas. “Many a times, NRIs have to plan for family functions and health reasons at a short notice but if the high commissions have scaled down staff, their functioning will be hit,” he says.

“India and Canada are engaged in an annual business worth $10 billion. Tense ties will adversely impact the financial position of traders and business houses,” he adds.