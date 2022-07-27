Punjab Congress holds protest, says ED harassing Sonia Gandhi
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress on Tuesday held a protest against the alleged victimisation and harassment of party president Sonia Gandhi, who was made to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time in the National Herald case.
The protesting party workers were led by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring who accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not only trying to stifle the voice of opposition, but also completely finish it off. “The BJP leaders have been saying quite often that they want Congress-mukt Bharat, which is an authoritarian thinking. No matter how much they try, the Congress will emerge stronger,” he said while addressing the gathering.
Warring said that party leader Rahul Gandhi was earlier questioned for five days and the Enforcement Directorate was now repeatedly summoning the Congress president with clear aim of harassment.
He also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab which, he said, was following the same script as the BJP government at the Centre. The AAP government had also started targeting political opponents on the pretext of fake and bogus complaints, he alleged.
Leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa also termed as “unfortunate” the alleged misuse of various agencies by the BJP government to settle scores with political opponents. “Political battles should be fought politically,” he said, congratulating party leaders and workers for the show of strength with unity and discipline.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Gurkirat Kotli, Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Kuljit Nagra, Dalvir Goldy, Harpartap Singh Ajnala, Pragat Singh and Sanjay Talwar were among the party leaders present.
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
