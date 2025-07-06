Punjab: Cross-border narco-smuggling module busted, four arrested

The counter intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar police has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested four of its operatives after recovering 5kg heroin from their possession, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday. A case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the state special operation cell police station in Amritsar. (HT)

Those arrested have been identified as Resham Singh, Gurpinder Singh of Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar and Rooppreet Singh and Shubhkar Manjit Singh of Sehnewali, also in Amritsar. Apart from recovering 5kg heroin, police teams have also impounded their Mahindra Thar (PB08-FC-7002) and Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB02-DV-6761) being used for transporting the consignments.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were acting under the directions of Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Kaka, a resident of Dyal in Pakistan, who has been using drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border. The arrested accused persons were further delivering the narcotics consignments to other parties in the state, he said.

Sharing operation details, the DGP said that teams from counter intelligence, Amritsar, received specific intelligence about retrieval of narcotics consignments by some individuals from near the Indo-Pak border area falling near village Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly, police teams have intercepted above four persons from Attari to Pull Kanjari road, Amritsar, when they were going to deliver the consignment on their vehicles and recovered heroin consignment from their possession, he said, while adding that further investigations are underway to uncover the network’s backward and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

