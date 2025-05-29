Punjab: Farmers being misguided, mafia opposing land pooling scheme, says CM

Accusing opposition parties of spreading rumours and misguiding farmers regarding the government’s proposed land pooling scheme, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the scheme was aimed at putting an end to the mushrooming illegal colonies in the state. He said those who were part of the land mafia were opposing the scheme. “Opposition parties are involved in construction of illegal colonies. So, they are opposing the scheme,” he said. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a gathering in Patiala on Wednesday. (ANI)

Mann clarified that the scheme was 100% voluntary and there would be no forcible land acquisition. He said the scheme was designed to foster transparent and planned urban development across the state. His reaction came after opposition parties accused the government of forcefully acquiring agricultural land merely for development of residential and commercial sites across the state.

Addressing the farmers during an interaction under “AAP Sarkar, Aapke Duwar” programme, the CM said, “Punjab has 19,000 illegal colonies in the state – the highest in the country. People put their hard-earned money to buy a house only to be left cheated by these illegal colonisers as they lack approval from the competent authority – Punjab Urban Development Authority.”

“Politicians and bureaucrats, who used to get early information regarding any land acquisition scheme, used to buy land from farmers and then sold the same to the government, making crores in profits. We first told farmers before implementing the scheme. Our intention is not wrong,” the CM said.

He said he would not sign any policy until he gets approval from farmers. He clarified that no notification regarding the scheme has been issued so far.

According to the policy, the landowner would receive a developed residential plot of 1,000 square yards and a commercial area of 200 square yards in exchange for contributing one acre of land.

Meanwhile, reacting to his photo bowing down while shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi after a Niti Ayog meeting, said that those accusing him of surrendering before the PM should remember that they had touched feet of the former PMs. “Prakash Singh Badal had to remain in Delhi for 20 days just to get a cabinet berth for his daughter-in-law Harsmirat Kaur Badal. I met the PM for issues related to Punjab. I have no personal agenda,” he said.

People wearing black clothes were not allowed inside the venue.