Punjab govt transfers 8 IAS, 9 PCS officers

The Punjab government on Friday transferred eight Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and nine Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers across key departments. The Punjab government on Friday transferred eight Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and nine Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers across key departments. (Representational image)

Alok Shekhar, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, cooperation and in addition with additional chief secretary, home affairs and in addition to nodal officer for implementation of criminal laws in Punjab, has been given charge of additional chief secretary, finance, relieving Krishan Kumar.

Similarly, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari has been posted as additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, excise, and has been given additional responsibilities as additional chief secretary, good governance and information technology in place of Vikas Pratap and additional charge of additional chief secretary, parliamentary affairs.

Basant Garg, who is an administrative secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare and with additional charge of secretary, health and family welfare and nodal officer, anti-drug campaign, has also been given the charge of administrative secretary, horticulture and administrative secretary, soil and water conservation in place of Mohammad Tayyab.

Anindita Mitra, who is posted as administrative secretary, higher education and languages and is holding additional charge of administrative secretary, school education, has also been given the charge of managing director, Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, relieving Mohammad Tayyab.

Jitendra Jorwal, additional commissioner (excise), Patiala, has been given additional charge of special secretary, excise and taxation, while Ajay Arora has been posted as special secretary, finance.

The orders also include repatriation of Aravind Kumar MK from central deputation, who joins as director, treasury and accounts.