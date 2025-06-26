Punjab influencer’s murder: Two weeks on, whereabouts of 2 accused still unknown

(Blurb) Awaiting Interpol’s notice for key accused Mehron’s arrest and deportation from UAE: Bathinda SSP Key accused Amritpal Singh Mehron is said to have fled to UAE on June 10

Two weeks after the decomposed body of Ludhiana-based woman social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found in Bathinda, the whereabouts of the two accused related to the case are still not known to the police. Investigators said on Wednesday that the main accused and conspirator of the alleged targeted killing, Amritpal Singh Mehron, a religious vigilante, fled the country on June 10 without wearing his Nihang attire.

The Bathinda police have named five persons in the killing and assisting Mehron in fleeing the country after the crime. Investigators said that of the five accused, four were Nihangs but the identity of the fifth accused is still a mystery. The police have arrested Mehron’s aides Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, both Nihangs, while Mehron remains in hiding in the UAE. Another accused, Ranjit Singh, also a Nihang, from Tarn Taran, is also absconding, while the police is still clueless about his accomplice.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said a probe confirmed that Mehron was not accompanied by Ranjit when the former flew out of the country. “Travel data says that Mehron had a travel visa for the UAE and he boarded the flight from Amritsar, where he was not wearing his traditional Nihang attire. A look-out circular (LoC) was issued against Ranjit and there is no input indicating that he has left India. Our teams are raiding different places to nab Ranjit,” she said.

The SSP said Jaspreet and Nimratjit did not divulge anything about the fifth accomplice. “Ranjit and the unidentified person reached Bathinda to pick up Mehron and drop him at the Amritsar airport to board the flight at 9.15 am on June 10. Ranjit’s arrest would lead us to know the fifth accused and coordinated efforts are being made to arrest them,” added the SSP.

Kondal said the district police initiated efforts to extradite Mehron from the UAE on June 20 when a letter was sent to the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) of Punjab Police (HT was the first to report).“The communication was part of the protocol to reach out to Interpol for Mehron’s extradition. We have yet to get confirmation if the Interpol has published a notice to locate and detain the accused for deportation to face trial in the murder case,” added the SSP.

Kanchan’s murder took place on the night of June 9-10 when Mehron, along with associates Jaspreet and Nimratjit, allegedly strangled Kanchan in her car. They later dumped her decomposing body in the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda. The body was recovered on June 11 evening.

Police say the murder was motivated by Kanchan’s controversial social media posts, which allegedly offended the Sikh community.