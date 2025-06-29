Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Jalandhar drug peddler’s house demolished

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 29, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The structure was razed by the authorities as part of the state government’s ongoing drive to demolish encroachments under “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (anti-drug war)

The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC), in coordination with the police, on Saturday demolished an illegal construction belonging to a drug smuggler in Basti Gujan area on Saturday, officials said. The structure was razed by the authorities as part of the state government’s ongoing drive to demolish encroachments under “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (anti-drug war). Cops were deployed at the site to assist municipal officials during the drive.

MCworkers at work in Basti Gujan area of Jalandhar on Saturday.
MCworkers at work in Basti Gujan area of Jalandhar on Saturday.

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur said the MC had received information about an illegal construction by “notorious drug smuggler Vishal”. She said the accused is a habitual offender with four cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Jalandhar drug peddler’s house demolished
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On