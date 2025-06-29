Punjab: Jalandhar drug peddler’s house demolished

The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC), in coordination with the police, on Saturday demolished an illegal construction belonging to a drug smuggler in Basti Gujan area on Saturday, officials said. The structure was razed by the authorities as part of the state government’s ongoing drive to demolish encroachments under “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (anti-drug war). Cops were deployed at the site to assist municipal officials during the drive. MCworkers at work in Basti Gujan area of Jalandhar on Saturday.

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur said the MC had received information about an illegal construction by “notorious drug smuggler Vishal”. She said the accused is a habitual offender with four cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.