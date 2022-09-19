Punjab mulls reverting to old pension scheme: CM Bhagwant Mann

After Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is mulling to revert to the old pension scheme for state government employees.

Also read: Amarinder Singh meets Nadda in Delhi, to join BJP today

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced his government’s intent to return to the old pension scheme. “My government is considering reverting to the old pension system. I have asked my chief secretary to study the feasibility and modalities of its implementation. We stand committed to the welfare of our employees (sic),” he tweeted.

The announcement has come just weeks before the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the AAP is working to find a toehold.

Long-standing demand of employees

The return to the old pension scheme has been a long-standing demand of government employees in Punjab.

The AAP had first promised to dump the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and reintroduce the old pension scheme in the 2016 assembly elections, and the reiterated it in the recent polls. If the state government restores the old pension scheme, the move will benefit about 1.6 lakh employees who joined service after 2004.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had introduced the NPS in 2003 and nudged the states to adopt it in place of the traditional scheme to reduce their pension liabilities.

Step forward, but waiting: Employees’ union

Sukhchain Singh Khehra, the president of the Punjab Civil Secretariat Employees Union, said the chief minister’s announcement is a step forward but they would wait for the actual restoration of the old pension scheme before saying anything further.

“Under the new scheme, employees have to contribute 10% of their basic salary and 14% is given by the employer. This corpus is then invested by the pension body in various instruments, including mutual funds and shares, but it is no good as pension as what some NPS employees get is nowhere compared to the old scheme,” he said.

Under the old scheme, pension of employees was decided on the basis of the last pay drawn.

The Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments have already announced their decision to revert to the old pension scheme for their employees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON