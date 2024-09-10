Punjab: One killed, two hurt in Dasuya mishap

A man was killed, while his mother and brother were injured in a road accident in Dasuya town on Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway on Tuesday. The blockade raised by villagers after the accident demanding compensation and a government job for a family member of the deceased. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Sukhinder Singh, while his mother Parminder Kaur and brother Ravinder Singh suffered injuries in the mishap.

Police said the incident happened when a speeding private bus rammed into the trio when they were walking towards the ration shop.

“Sukhinder died on the spot, while his mother and brother received multiple injuries and were rushed to a hospital,” officials said.

Following the accident, the bus driver and conductor abandoned the vehicle and fled, police said.

Later, villagers blocked traffic on the highway for more than an hour, demanding compensation and a government job for a family member of the deceased. The protest was called off after Subdivisional Magistrate Pardeep Singh Bains assured the villagers that their demands would be forwarded to the state government.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jatinder Singh said an FIR had been registered in this connection.

The case has been registered against the unidentified driver under Sections of 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.