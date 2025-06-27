Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab Police bust Pakistan ISI-backed BKI terror module, 3 arrested

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 27, 2025 05:05 PM IST

State police chief Gaurav Yadav says Babbar Khalsa International terror module was being operated by UK-based Nishan Singh and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda. Three associates, including juvenile, held. Group was to carry out targeted killings in Amritsar district.

Punjab Police on Friday said they have busted a Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed terror module, Babbar Khalsa International, with the arrest of three people, including a juvenile.

Two hand-grenades, a pistol, and ammunition were recovered from the members of a terror module busted by the State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.
Two hand-grenades, a pistol, and ammunition were recovered from the members of a terror module busted by the State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

State police chief Gaurav Yadav said the group was conspiring to carry out attacks on police establishments and targeted killings in Amritsar district.

“A major terror plot has been foiled, saving countless innocent lives,” the director general of police (DGP) said.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “In an intelligence-led operation, the State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, has successfully busted a Pakistan ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International terror module, being operated by UK-based Nishan Singh and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda. Three associates, including a juvenile, have been arrested.”

“During the operation, two hand-grenades, a pistol, and ammunition were recovered. The nabbed accused have been identified as Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh, both residents of Ramdas in Amritsar Rural, along with a juvenile,” he said.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act at SSOC, Mohali, police station.

Investigation is underway and more arrests are expected, the DGP said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Police bust Pakistan ISI-backed BKI terror module, 3 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On