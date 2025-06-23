Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Punjab: Three houses of drug smugglers razed

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 23, 2025 08:08 AM IST

According to the police, the three women whose houses were demolished have been facing multiple cases related to the NDPS; Bathinda police took similar action on June 16 as well

Three illegally constructed houses belonging to drug smugglers were razed in the district on Sunday, the police said. These houses belonged to Manjit Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur and Rani Kaur. They were accused of building houses on public land.

A demolition drive in progress in Bathinda on Sunday. (ANI)
A demolition drive in progress in Bathinda on Sunday. (ANI)

Officials said the action was taken after the accused failed to furnish reply to the notices served by the civil authorities about the charge of undertaking construction on “encroached” land.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) mentioned in a press release that these women had multiple cases of drug peddling registered against them. Two houses were located in Dhobiana Basti, an urban slum tagged officially as the drug hotspot, while another razed house was in Bhagta Bhai Ka village.

Manjit Kaur has faced 10 cases under the NDPS since 2018 while Rani was involved in three cases under the NDPS Act and a murder case, the police stated. A statement by the SSP office said that Jaswinder had one case of drug peddling against her.

On June 16, the Bathinda police had carried out a similar bulldozer action in the same locality to demolish two houses, which were said to be illegally built.

