Punjab: Woman arrested for smuggling opium in milk container

Published on Sep 19, 2022 08:10 PM IST

Superintendent of police Sarabjeet Singh said ASI Bhupinder Singh of the crime branch stopped Nisha in Maqsudan on suspicion

The woman arrested for smuggling opium in milk container in Jalandhar Rural police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Jalandhar Rural police on Monday arrested a woman for drug smuggling after 700-gram opium was found hidden in a milk container. She already has seven cases registered against her under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act, the police said.

Superintendent of police Sarabjeet Singh said ASI Bhupinder Singh of the crime branch stopped Nisha in Maqsudan on suspicion. “On searching her milk container, the police recovered 700 grams of opium. A case under sections 18, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against her,” he added.

The SP said during the investigation, it was found that the accused had prepared a special kind of milk container with a hidden section which was used to smuggle narcotics.

“She had stayed behind bars for one month in 2020 and 14 days in 2015. We are now probing the backward and forward links of the accused,” he added.

