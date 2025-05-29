Punjab: Woman, son arrested for AISSF chief’s murder

A woman and her son were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly killing Jalandhar-based lawyer Parminder Singh Dhingra, who is also the president of the All India Sikh Student Federation (AISSF), on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Parminder Kaur (46) and her son Bankim Sharma (22), both residents of Dashmesh Nagar extension. Bankim is a national-level shooter, who had recently participated in the Khelo India games. The accused has been sent in four-day police custody.

Dhingra was shot dead following a heated argument with the accused, who resided opposite the victim’s residence. Dhingra was shot in the leg and fell from stairs at the accused’s residence, suffering a head injury. However, the police officials are tight-lipped over the exact motive behind the crime. The accused opened fire using a .22-caliber rifle.

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said a court sent the accused in four-day police custody for further investigation. “The motive is still unclear. The accused will be grilled,” she said.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Ramandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Basti Bawa Khel police station. In the FIR, Ramandeep stated that she called her husband around 2 pm and he told her that he was going to their neighbour’s house for some work as they had called him over phone.

“Her husband’s phone was found switched off around 3:30 pm. Later, he was found dead at our neighbour’s house,” she added in the FIR. The police said the incident took place around 2 pm but the police control room received information about the crime after 3 pm following which cops and forensic experts were rushed to the spot.