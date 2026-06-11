Punjab-origin Canadian cop killed in line of duty

An Indo-Canadian police officer was killed on Tuesday while participating in an investigation in the province of Ontario. Tarun Bali’s family had earlier lived in Nangal, Ropar, before moving to Toronto. (X)

The officer was identified by the Ontario Provincial Police or OPP as provincial constable Tarun Bali. He was killed while on duty at Hearst town. Bali’s family had earlier lived in Nangal, Ropar, before moving to Toronto.

According to reports, officers were conducting an investigation around 12.30pm near Kendall Concession Road 7 and Concession Road 6 in the Hearst area when Bali sustained critical injuries.

He later died. An 18-year-old youth has been charged with two counts of murder and flight from the scene. The suspect had reportedly escaped from a hospital where he was undergoing assessment under the Mental Health Act. Officers were attempting to apprehend him when he allegedly struck Bali with a vehicle, reports said.

While OPP said one suspect is in custody, it hasn’t revealed details of how the incident occurred, the nature of the investigation he was part of or the cause behind his death. The investigation he was involved in was being undertaken just after noon on Tuesday.

OPP’s criminal investigation branch probing Bali’s death, in conjunction with the office of the chief coroner and the Ontario forensic pathology service.

Bali had two-and-a-half-years of service and was serving with the Dufferin County Detachment of the OPP’s Central Region.

In a statement, OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique said: “It is with deep sorrow that I confirm that OPP provincial constable Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty this afternoon in Hearst. His courage and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten. As we grieve this immeasurable loss, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and the policing community.”

His death was also mourned by Ontario premier Doug Ford, who said he was “deeply saddened” by the death. “On behalf of the people of Ontario, I extend my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and OPP colleagues. We honour his courage, service and sacrifice,” Ford added.

Federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, in a post on X, said: “It’s easy to forget that every day, thousands of officers across our country put on their uniform and put their lives on the line to protect our communities.”

Various police services across the country also condoled the fallen officer’s untimely death. In a statement, OPP Association President David Sabatini said, “This is every police and family member’s worst nightmare. This is another reminder of the dangers that our Members face each and every day as they serve and protect the citizens of Ontario.”

“On behalf of the OPP Association, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Provincial Constable Bali’s family, friends and colleagues. We will steadfastly support our PC Bali’s family and co-workers,” he said.